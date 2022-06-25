YG And Tyga Channels ‘White Chicks’ In New Video “Run” With Bia A 21 Savage

YG is running up the bands in his new music video “Run” featuring Bia, 21 Savage, and Tyga.

Tyga and YG pose as the “Calabasas sisters” sporting a very familiar White Chicks aesthetic look while taking on a bank heist with help from their accomplices Bia and 21. The Drew Kirsch-directed video shows cinematic scenes from an overview of the sisters on the run, a bank stick-up, bringing the loot back to the warehouse, and 21 controlling the security cameras. There’s even a scene of Bia distracting the police as she poses as a homeless person trying to cross the street.

Jointly produced by jetsonmade, X-Ray, DJ Swish, DVLP, and Bandz, the hilarious visual follows YG’s last visual for “Scared Money” which featured J. Cole and Moneybagg Yo. The video also followed a bank heist storyline showing YG, Cole, and MoneyBagg getting to the bag, literally.

YG’s previous collaborative album with Mozzy, Kommunity Service, was released in May 2021 and peaked at No. 88 on the Billboard 200 chart and 44 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. The project housed popular tracks “Vibe With You” featuring Ty Dolla $ign and “Perfect Timing” featuring Blxst.

Both singles are expected to be on his forthcoming album, Pray For Me, which is set to release sometime later this year.

Check out the video above.