Young Dolph Revels In His “Love For The Streets” In New Music Video

One undeniable fact about Young Dolph is he had an undying love for his city, Memphis. The late rapper takes a victory lap around Grind City in the new “Love For The Streets” music video.

The “Cut It” rapped traverses his beloved stomping grounds while offering words of encouragement to his Paper Route Empire affiliates. As a known bag-getter, he showcases his repertoire of luxurious cars, namely Maybachs, Mercedez Benz AMGs, and Corvettes.

“Bust ten million down and split that sh*t up with my partners/ Fifty thou-wow, all blues in my Balmain joggers/ My favorite car is my Chevelle and my side bitch a doctor/ Ridin’ with my rifle, uh, right hand on the Bible,” Dolph spits.

Paper Route Empire dropped the music video for Young Dolph’s “Love For The Streets” ?? pic.twitter.com/mJUrRjhP9E — Rap All-Stars ? (@RapAllStars) March 20, 2023

The visual ends on a heartwarming note, with Young Dolph offering words of celebration and inspiration to his crew. “Like 2021, bruh, everybody’s life need to change,” he says. “Too much sh*t going on, bruh. We dropping movies, we dropping music, after music, after music… We finna toast to the biggest year — to the biggest decade ever. I love all y’all.”

“Love For The Streets” is the opening record on Paper Route Frank, Dolph’s first posthumous album which was released in December 2022. The 13-track LP features 2 Chainz, Gucci Mane, Key Glock, Big Moochie Grape, and Snupe Bandz.

The entrepreneurial rapper was shot and killed in November 2021 in Memphis while picking up cookies for his mother. The state legislatures of Georgia and Tennessee paid homage to Young Dolph by naming November 17 “Adolph ‘Young Dolph’ Thornton Jr. Day of Service.”