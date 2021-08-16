Young M.A Releases “Henny’d Up” Music Video

Young M.A returns with the visuals to her single, “Henny’d Up,” which finds the Brooklynite getting twisted while living it up on a boat with a harem of beautiful women and a few fellas.

Directed by J’Mari Wyatt, the video includes shots of M.A rapping while giving a glimpse into a day in the life of a rap star, as she and her team cruise around on jet skis and do flips off the boat deck into the scenic ocean water.

“Man, I’m henny’d up, styrofoam, call this b**ch my sippy cup / High as sh*t, pissy drunk, probably f**ked my kidneys up,” M.A, clad in a black T-shirt, plaid bucket hat, and adorned with jewelry, rhymes atop production by NY Bangers.

From girl-on-girl action, to random twerking, M.A keeps it raw and uncut, turning in the latest in a string of visuals that have kept the star’s voice in heavy rotation thus far this year. Unleashing her most recent project, Off the Yak, this past May, which features Fivio Foreign, Rubi Rose, Max YB, and Wap5tar, the 29-year-old spoke on the inspiration behind the track in a recent interview with Rolling Stone, dubbing it as a bridge between her early beginnings as a freestyle assassin and the hit-maker she’s grown into.

“That’s the vibe we got,” M.A said of the familiarity of “Henny’d Up” in comparison to previous records like “OOOUUU.” “Plus I got my supporters that’s always like, ‘We want that old M.A, where’s the old M.A?’ They want that mixtape M.A and stuff like that. So that’s kind of what I was trying to deliver, but at the same time, not trying to fully give it mixtape vibes, because you still want to be able to be playing on the radio. You still want to be playing in the clubs. You still want that vibe. So I tried to put a blend on it, blend it between, kind of bridge the gap with that.”

Watch Young M.A’s “Henny’d Up” music video above: