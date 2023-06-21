Young Nudy And 21 Savage Bring The Twerkers Out In “Peaches & Eggplants” Music Video

Young Nudy and 21 Savage bring the party outside in the official music video for “Peaches & Eggplants.” Directed by Hidji, the two rappers and friends enjoy the talents of enthusiastic women showcasing their twerking skills and having a good time.

The dancers shake and pop on each other and the guys, as the fun carries into the nighttime.

“Man, this sh*t country as hell man,” says 21 Savage as he walks through the grass, prepared to perform his verse. The audio shifts between the recorded track and the partygoers rapping along word-for-word.

Young Nudy performs onstage during 2022 Made In America at Benjamin Franklin Parkway on September 04, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Lisa Lake/Getty Images for Roc Nation

“Y’all got the peaches, we got the eggplants,” explained the 30-year-old to The Breakfast Club. “Sh*t work together… I just was naming all my sh*t food and I just wanted to let that be some funny type sh*t.”

He continued to describe his career beginnings, detailing, “I always played with rap… I didn’t take rap seriously until 2016… I had just got out of jail. I went and did a show… It was my first show. I ain’t know the show was for me…I’m just thinking like, I’m just an artist coming to this sh*t, I’m new to this sh*t… When I came in that b**ch, everybody went to screaming and sh*t, lights was on and sh*t. I had to ask my old manager, ‘Who the hell these folk for?’ He like, ‘All these folk for you.’ I’m like, ‘Man swear!’ I only got paid $500 for that sh*t too.”

The COUPE-produced song is a standout track from Young Nudy’s Gumbo issued earlier this year. As explained by the “Slimeball” rapper, the project features 13 tracks total, each following a food-related theme such as “McChicken” and “Fish & Chips.” In addition to the 21 Savage feature, Key Glock joins the east Atlanta representative on “Pot Roast.”

“Peaches & Eggplants” is the second visual released from Gumbo following the video for “Pancake.”

Listen to Gumbo below and watch the video for “Peaches & Eggplants” above.