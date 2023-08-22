50 Cent’s Sire Spirits Inks Deal With NFL’s Washington Commanders

50 Cent continues to remind us that he knows how to secure a variety of major bags. The 48-year-old mogul’s liquor brand Sire Spirits recently inked a multi-year deal with the NFL’s Washington Commanders.

The new partnership has made Branson Cognac and Chemin Du Roi the official cognac and champagne brands of the team. Beyond the alcohol connection, his G-Unity Foundation will collaborate with the Washington Commanders Charitable Foundation and sponsor their raffle and annual Harvest Fest.

“I’m excited that Sire Spirits is growing its presence in the NFL by partnering with the Washington Commanders,” the New York rapper said in a statement. He acknowledged the potential that can come from the longtime Commanders owner Dan Snyder selling the franchise to Josh Harris back in July, saying, “The change in ownership of the Commanders represents an exciting opportunity for this team, and we are proud to partner with owners that share our vision and dedication to give back to the community.”

“I am very much looking forward to embracing the DMV community, attending games as soon as I complete my Final Lap international tour, and bringing my award-winning cognac and champagne to fans throughout the region,” he added.

This is the “In Da Club” rapper’s latest deal with sports teams following his August 2022 deal with the Houston Texans. 50 Cent has also reached similar agreements with the Houston Astros, Houston Rockets, Sacramento Kings, Indiana Pacers, Minnesota Timberwolves, and Vegas Golden Knights.

The hitmaker is also in the midst of his Final Lap Tour. He heads to Tuscaloosa, Ala. on Tuesday (Aug. 22) before back-to-back performances in Houston (Thursday, Aug. 24) and Dallas (Friday, Aug. 25). The North American leg of the tour finishes up on Sept. 22 before he heads overseas. The Final Lap Tour concludes on Dec. 14 in Auckland, New Zealand. Check out footage from the tour below.