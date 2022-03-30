A$AP Rocky Launches Mercer + Prince Whiskey Brand

A$AP Rocky may be awaiting the birth of his first child with megastar and mogul Rihanna, but the rap star and fashion maven recently revealed another milestone, the launch of his own whiskey brand, Mercer + Prince. Developed in partnership with Global Brand Equities and E. & J. Gallo, the whiskey, which lifts its name from the popular intersection in Manhattan’s trendy SoHo neighborhood, has a distinct flavor that includes remnants of vanilla, caramel, and baked apple. A$AP spoke on his foray into the spirits business, which he says he took an interest in during his travels across the globe.

“I’m so excited and grateful to finally introduce Mercer + Prince to the world,” the Harlem rep shared in a statement. “I have been learning about whisky from all over the world for the past decade and wanted to defy the rules to create something unique, while honoring and respecting industry traditions.”

James Morrissey, Founder & CEO of Global Brand Equities, recalls seeing Rocky’s first sketch of what would become the packaging for Mercer + Prince during a sit-down in a SoHo hotel in 2019. “He was kind of nervous to show me what he had in mind because it was so obscure, so different,” Morrissey told The Hollywood Reporter. “The product almost looks like an elevated art piece. It’s designed to elevate your bar cart.”

Morrissey also backs up A$AP’s statement regarding his education in the world of spirits, revealing that the rapper tested out dozens of flavors himself and personally helped cultivate Mercer + Prince’s flavor profile.

“We set out on a mission where we tasted a range of different liquids. We had Rocky taste between 40 and 50 different liquids from all different categories, all within the whiskey category, but from different origins and countries. The primary objective of those blind tastings was to land on his favorite taste profile,” Morrissey said. “We put our trust in him as a tastemaker.”

Mercer + Prince is currently available exclusively online for $29.99 but is expected to be available at retail locations later this year.