Adidas Set To Sell Kanye West’s Designs Without Yeezy Brand Attached

Kanye West at Milk Studios on June 28, 2016 in Hollywood, California. adidas and Kanye West announce the future of their partnership: adidas + KANYE WEST

Adidas is set to sell Kanye West’s designs without the Yeezy brand attached.

CNN reported that the shoe company would continue to sell the clothing and sneaker designs that have come to be associated with Ye without any mention of West’s brand.

Now that Adidas is no longer partners with the fashion designer, they have become the sole owner of all Yeezy line designs currently on the market and future releases.

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West attend The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Additionally, with the “Three Stripes” selling the designs under their own brand, the company will save about $300 million through royalty payments and upcoming marketing expenses.

“Going forward, we will leverage the existing inventory with the exact plans being developed as we speak,” Harm Ohlmeyer, Adidas’ finance chief, said.

The sneaker giant’s decision arrives after cutting ties with the controversial fashion designer last month.

“I can say anti-semitic sh*t, and Adidas cannot drop me,” West said on his now infamous episode of Drink Champs in October 2022.

Adidas CMO Eric Liedtke and Kanye West at Milk Studios on June 28, 2016 in Hollywood, California. adidas and Kanye West announce the future of their partnership: adidas + KANYE WEST. Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for ADIDAS

On Oct. 25, West lost his billionaire status following Adidas’ decision to officially sever ties with the designer amid his many current controversies.

According to Forbes, Ye’s deal with the brand accounted for $1.5 billion of his overall net worth. Parting with the athletic-wear giant now brings his estimated value down to about $400 million.

“The remainder of Ye’s fortune, comes from real estate, cash, his music catalog, and a 5% stake in ex-wife Kim Kardashian’s shapewear firm, Skims,” the money mag reports.