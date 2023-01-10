Allen Iverson Partners With Authentic To Grow Fashion And Entertainment Brand

Allen Iverson has announced a partnership with Reebok owner Authentic Brands Group (Authentic) to expand his footprint in fashion and entertainment. Through the deal, Authentic will focus on growing Iverson’s entertainment business, securing new endorsements and strategic partnerships, as well as producing consumer products.

Iverson’s reputation as “The Answer” helped to solidify his relationship with Reebok through 26 years and after the brand was acquired by Authentic in 2022, the effort continues.

“Authentic and I share a commitment to being number one and accepting nothing less,” expressed the NBA legend in a statement. “Our shared values and their relentless drive to disrupt the branding industry make Authentic the ideal partner to take my brand to the next level.”

Coach Allen Iverson of 3’s Company poses for a photo with a fan during week five of the BIG3 three on three basketball league at UIC Pavilion on July 23, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. Michael Hickey/BIG3/Getty Images

“Allen is a Hall of Famer and one of the most recognizable basketball players of all time,” added Marc Rosen, President, of Entertainment at Authentic. “A trailblazer both on and off the court, Allen paved the way for professional athletes today and we see significant opportunities to build on that success.”

Authentic is described as being committed to transforming brands by delivering powerful storytelling, compelling content, innovative business models, and immersive experiences.

The 11-time NBA all-star shared more about his approach to fashion and his beginnings with Reebok with GQ as one of the magazine’s first class of inductees in its Style Hall of Fame.

“Coach [John] Thompson was on the board of directors for Nike. They had a deal on the table and Reebok had a deal on the table. Nike’s was like five years, $10 million. And Reebok’s was for $50 million. When I told Coach Thompson, I was like, ‘Man, I’m telling you this because you on the board of directors.’ He was basically like, ‘Man, if you don’t get the f**k out my face with that stupid sh*t. That’s a no-brainer, son. Get the hell out my office.’

“I mean Reebok just always been loyal to me. It’s the most amazing relationship between a player and a brand that you could ever think of. Never tried to market and promote me in a way that made me uncomfortable or change who I was. They still go off of who I am, opposed to trying to make me out to be something that I’m not. I’m still with them and going to be with them forever.”