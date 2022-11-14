Angela Yee And SheaMoisture Announce $10K Grant For Black Entrepreneurs

Radio personality and entrepreneur Angela Yee has teamed up with SheaMoisture to give two Black small-business owners — who are working to address needs in their community — $10,000 each.

According to a press release obtained by VIBE, the SheaMoisture Community Impact Grant kicks off the release of the brand’s inaugural impact report that documents the profound work that has been done to invest in and support the Black community. Yee has partnered with the haircare brand in search of submissions from small-business owners to win the reward.

“As a community, we need to lean into our village to build Black wealth,” Yee stated. “SheaMoisture has been doing this work from day one and has always put their purpose first. As an entrepreneur myself, I know how important their work is, and am excited to team up with them and help other entrepreneurs who are trying to build their own hustle.”

While speaking at the Black Wealth Summit this year, Yee mentioned the importance of grants and Black women having more access to capitol.

“A lot of times, we’re not getting the traditional loans and we don’t have [those] who can just write a check for us, we are doing it on our own,” she said. “So having access to capital whether that’s community fundraising or applying for grants like the one on SheaMoisture that you can get are so important to know about.”

So far, SheaMoisture has launched the Next Black Millionaire Fund which provides each selected business with $100,000 in funding, retail distribution consulting, mentoring and coaching, access to an investment pipeline and more. The brand’s mission is to focus on funding, entrepreneurial education, crisis response, social justice and more.

Black impresarios interested in applying for the SheaMoisture Community Impact Grant can apply or be nominated until Nov. 27th through SheaMoisture.com/Impact.