Asian Doll Says OnlyFans Paid Her Half A Million Dollars To Join The Platform

OnlyFans has seen the value in Hip-Hop artists over the years, and the company hasn’t been afraid to open its wallet to increase its visibility with their help. Asian Doll is the latest rapper to join the platform, and claims she got a big bag to do so.

The 26-year-old artist teased a big announcement via Twitter on Monday (Jan. 21), writing, “7:30pm I have a HUGE surprise for the world tune in‼️” She followed that up with photos wearing green lingerie where she is pulling her top down to show stickers covering her nipples. “I might be his Only Fan,” the Texas rapper wrote in the caption which also included a link to her OnlyFans account.

While many people enjoy OnlyFans due to the platform providing exclusive access to their favorite artists and content creators, internet users have often said that people create accounts to make money off of their bodies because they are struggling financially, which some creators have admitted to. One user inferred that the “Together Forever” artist was in a similar situation, to which she replied, “Only Fans gave me $500,000 just to sign up. Not to mention, I’m literally signed to a billionaire. Stop watching my pockets. They so full [I don’t] even gotta do shows no more. That was the goal.” The tweet has since been deleted, but check out a screenshot and her announcement below.

7:30pm I have a HUGE surprise for the world ? tune in ‼️ — ASIAN DA BRAT (@AsianDaBrattt) August 21, 2023

I might be his Only Fan ?https://t.co/GW4MUX7KLm pic.twitter.com/gUb05STSZy — ASIAN DA BRAT (@AsianDaBrattt) August 22, 2023

Asian Doll claims that she was paid $500,000 to sign up for onlyfans pic.twitter.com/tdzfLIXmZa — SAY CHEESE! ?? (@SaycheeseDGTL) August 22, 2023

& yuno I got taught by a Thug ? pic.twitter.com/ZtHoLqYTWI — ASIAN DA BRAT (@AsianDaBrattt) August 22, 2023

Asian Doll has been unloading the content clip ever since joining OnlyFans. On Tuesday (Aug. 22), she posted a video where she is twerking in Black lingerie. “& yuno I got taught by a Thug,” Doll wrote in the caption. Almost 12 hours later, she shared more photos which found her wearing a light green leopard-skinned bikini while standing in front of a shower.

Asian Doll’s work ethic in promoting her new OnlyFans account matches her work ethic when it comes to music in 2023. Her latest single, “Together Forever,” was released back in July just over a month after the preceding single “Where The Fun Ni**as At?”

Doll’s most recent album, Let’s Do A Drill 2, came out this past February. She handled the majority of the 12-track project, with the only guest appearances coming on the outro “Like Glah” featuring TaTa and Kyle Richh. Check out Let’s Do A Drill 2 below.