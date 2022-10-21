Skip to main content
Balenciaga Cuts Ties With Kanye West Amid Controversies

Ye recently walked the Balenciaga runway in Parc des Expositions for Paris Fashion Week. 

Kanye West speaks at Surface Magazine's DesignDialogues No. 6 With Hans Ulrich Obrist, Kanye West And Jacques Herzog at Moore Building on December 5, 2013 in Miami, Florida. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Surface Magazine

Balenciaga has severed ties with Kanye West.

According to WWD, Balenciaga’s parent company Kering announced that the fashion giant would discontinue its work with Ye — who has been enmeshed in a series of public controversies, such as the infamous Drink Champs interview and his constant use of anti-semitic language

Kering released an official statement regarding their decision but didn’t name a specific reason for the decision. “Balenciaga has no longer any relationship nor any plans for future projects related to this artist,” Kering expressed.

On Oct. 2, the Donda 2 artist recently opened the summer 2023 Balenciaga show during Paris Fashion Week. Ye walked the muddied runway wearing tactical gear, including a Balenciaga mouthguard covering his teeth.

Ye attends the Givenchy Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 02, 2022 in Paris, France. Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

WWD reported that the fashion house removed all images of Ye from the fashion show on Balenciaga’s official site.

The announcement comes just a week after JPMorgan Chase allegedly cut banking ties with West. According to TMZ, on Wednesday (Oct. 12), conservative political commentator Candace Owens shared a letter from the banking establishment on social media.

Owens, 33, expressed her discomfort with the bank’s decision, stating there was “no official reason why” the institute “kicked out” the fashion designer.

“Earlier today, I learned that [Ye] was officially kicked out of JP Morgan Chase Bank. I was told there was no official reason given,” the right-wing activist said. “But they sent this letter as well to confirm that he has until late November to find another place for the Yeezy empire to bank.”

“We have reached extremely frightening times in this country,” Owens said. “Who [or] what has landed us into these times is an ongoing discussion which I would like to open up.”

