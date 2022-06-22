Barack And Michelle Obama’s Higher Ground Signs Deal With Audible

Former U.S. President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama participate in the unveiling of their official portraits during a ceremony at the Smithsonian's National Portrait Gallery, on February 12, 2018 in Washington, DC.

Barack and Michelle Obama have switched things up with their Higher Ground entity. The production company, founded by the former First Family, has decided to sign a new deal with Audible, leaving Spotify behind. The media company has signed an exclusive, multiyear, and global first-look production contract with the audiobook and podcast platform, Variety reports.

According to the outlet, the business agreement between Higher Ground and Audible “will reflect the companies’ shared mission to tell meaningful and entertaining stories that elevate diverse voices and experiences.” Under the new deal, programs created will not be exclusive to Audible and will be available on other podcast platforms. A spokesperson told The Hollywood Reporter that the two companies “plan to make the Audible Originals available to the widest possible audience.”

“At Higher Ground, we have always sought to lift up voices that deserve to be heard — and Audible is invested in realizing that vision alongside us,” former President Obama said in a statement. “I’m looking forward to partnering with them to tell stories that not only entertain but also inspire.”

Michelle Obama added, “We are so proud of the stories we have been able to tell at Higher Ground, and there’s no one we’d rather write our next chapter with than Audible. Together, we will keep striving to tell compelling, provocative, and soulful stories — while doing everything we can to make sure they reach the folks who need to hear them.”

Their Spotify deal officially ends in October 2022. Podcasts produced by Higher Ground for Spotify will continue to launch on the streaming platform through the fall. The deal was initially signed in 2019.

“We are incredibly proud of our partnership with Higher Ground and while we declined to extend our deal we are excited about the series we made together and those still to come in the months ahead,” a Spotify rep said.

According to the Higher Ground website, the company currently has four podcasts: Renegades: Born in the USA, Tell Them, I Am, The Big Hit Show, and The Michelle Obama Podcast.