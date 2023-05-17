Beyoncé Teases New Hair Care Line Inspired By Tina Knowles-Lawson

Beyoncé performs onstage during the opening night of the “RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR” at Friends Arena on May 10, 2023 in Stockholm, Sweden

Beyoncé is coming for our coins yet again and expanding her talents into the beauty world. In the midst of her RENAISSANCE Tour, Queen Bey teased the arrival of what appears to be a hair care line.

“How many of y’all knew my first job was sweeping hair in my mama’s salon?” asked the mother of three, 41, in a note on Instagram. “Destiny’s Child got our start by performing for clients while they were getting their hair done. I was exposed to so many different kinds of entrepreneurial women in her salon. I saw firsthand how the ways we nurture and celebrate hair can directly impact our souls.

“I watched her heal and be of service to so many women. Having learned so much on my hair journey, I’ve always dreamed of carrying on her legacy. I can’t wait for you to experience what I’ve been creating.”

In the photo of Bey tending to her healthy, natural curls in a mirror, a series of unlabeled products appear on her vanity including an oil and cream that already has interested many speculating online. “Not Beyoncé finally giving us hair & beauty products. Come on bundles by Bey,” one person joked on Twitter.

Meanwhile, others are taking this as her way of fueling the retirement flame. “So Beyonce is teasing a hair care line? Oh this really is a farewell tour,” read the tweet.

Ahead of her 40th birthday, Bey revealed to Harper’s Bazaar that she was building a hemp and honey farm. “I found healing properties in honey that benefit me and my children,” she explained.

Beyoncé's natural hair the past several years. Hair Care line bout to eat. She is the wig snatcher. pic.twitter.com/ahXjbcukAB — Beyoncé's Couture | Fan Account (@TrellBeyIVP) May 16, 2023

She also spoke about her beauty influence after being inspired by her mom, Tina Knowles Lawson’s salon in Texas.

“I watched my mother nurture and heal those women in her salon, not just by making them look and feel beautiful but by talking with them, listening to them, and connecting with them. I’ve seen how much Black women’s emotions are attached to our hair and beauty,” Bey said in the August 2021 cover story. “The beauty industry does not always understand these emotions and what we need. I want to build a community where women of all races can communicate and share some of those secrets, so we can continue to support and take care of each other. I want to give women a space to feel their own strength and tell their stories. That is power.”

VIBE reached out to representatives for Beyoncé for comment about the rumored hair care line.