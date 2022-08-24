Big Freedia Launches “Royal Bud” Culture And Cannabis Brand

Big Freedia, the internationally-recognized queen of bounce music, announced the launch of her Royal Bud cannabis and culture brand.

Created and curated by the “Queen Diva” herself, the brand debuted its first product drop on Monday (August 22). The line will be exclusively available at Green Qween, a queer-led and social equity-licensed dispensary in downtown Los Angeles. Freedia will also host a meet-and-greet in the store on Friday (August 26) from 6-8 p.m. PST.

Royal Bud will kick off its product launch with three Freedia-curated cannabis choices including a sativa, hybrid and indica strain. The strains are named after coined Freedia phrases like, “Release Ya Wiggle” (hybrid), “You Already Know” (indica) and “Mardi Grass” (sativa). Purchasers will also receive their eighths of cannabis in limited-edition glass jars.

According to a press release obtained by VIBE, each strain offers “an invitation to release ya mind, release da stress, release da love and to forget the rest.” Royal Bud will continue to expand its distribution network and product suite throughout California this fall. As part of the brand’s inclusive and forward-thinking ethos, industry partners will be hand-selected by the New Orleans icon with terpene-rich cultivars and infused products.

“When people smoke Royal Bud, they’re smoking what I smoke,” said Big Freedia. “Royal Bud was influenced by black culture, bounce culture, queer culture, cannabis culture, and more. I want this brand to be celebrated and smoked by everyone who is part of the diverse movements making popular culture what it is today.”

The 44-year-old is entering the cannabis landscape as a connoisseur and supporter of the entrepreneurial underground scene. Royal Bud aims to “empower the growing community of Black, brown, queer, and women-led brands that are writing a new chapter in cannabis history.” Freedia and the Royal Bud brand hope to work hand-in-hand with diverse groups and individuals that have been historically underrepresented in the space and that continue to push the cannabis industry forward.

“The cannabis industry needs more entrepreneurs like Big Freedia representing the QTBIPOC community,” said Andrés Rigal, co-founder of Green Qween. “The majority of California cannabis is comprised of white cis-gender, straight male-led brands, so it’s an honor to have Royal Bud and Big Freedia at Green Qween and provide another option for those customers who wish to support QTBIPOC entrepreneurs.”

Purchase of Royal Bud products will secure one ticket to DTLA Proud where Freedia will perform on Sunday (August 28) at Grand Park in Los Angeles. Proceeds from Royal Bud sales at Green Qween will contribute to the development of the forthcoming DTLA Proud Community Center and its services.

Check out the website for Royal Bud here.