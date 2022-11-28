Cardi B Faces Potential Lawsuit Over Marge Simpson Halloween Costume

Cardi B may be facing legal action over her 2022 Halloween costume. As you may recall, Bardi dressed up as Marge Simpson draped in Thierry Mugler and an artist, aleXsandro Palombo, has accused the “Up” rapper of appropriating his work without consent. The Bronx superstar’s look is similar to Palombo’s 2013 Marge Simpsons Style Icon series.

Claudio Volpi, an intellectual property lawyer who is representing Palombo, issued a statement to Artnet on the matter. “Cardi B has illegitimately appropriated the work of aleXsandro Palombo for mere business purposes in defiance of the most elementary rules on copyright and Instagram policies, with the consequent serious risks, both of compensation and of discredit for her public image,” it read.

Currently, a lawsuit has yet to be filed, but Volpi issued a formal notice to Craig Kallman, chairperson of Atlantic Records, as well as photographer Jora Frantzis, and Cardi’s stylist Kollin Carter. Volpi and Palombo are requesting that Bardi’s team “correct” the initial Instagram post within seven days of receipt. The men have also threatened that they’ll request for compensation for Palombo in addition to the lawsuit, should they not comply.

The reimaginings of the beloved animated character were inspired by prominent pop cultural fashion moments, including Kate Moss posing for Playboy, and Audrey Hepburn’s black Givenchy dress from Breakfast At Tiffany’s.

Marge Simpson wearing the little black dress by Givenchy worn by Audrey Hepburn in Breakfast at Tiffany’s by aleXsandro Palombo Courtesy of aleXsandro Palombo

First unveiled in British Vogue, Palombo’s series was set to be a “reflection on women’s emancipation and gender equality” and with the Grammy winner recreating it without permission, it’s seen as “debasing its original meaning.”