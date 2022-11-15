Charlamagne Tha God And Wife Jessica Opening Krystal Franchises In 2023

Jessica Gadsden and Charlamagne Tha God attend The Hollywood Reporter Most Powerful People In Media Presented By A&E at The Pool on May 17, 2022 in New York City.

Radio personalty, producer and author Lenard “Charlamagne Tha God” McKelvey has announced his newest business venture with his wife, Jessica. The pair have become the latest franchisees of Krystal restaurants, with plans to open six locations in Charlamagne’s home state of South Carolina beginning in 2023.

Per GlobalGrind, each location will be co-designed by Krystal and The McKelvey’s with aims to make it a unique dining experience for consumers.

“The Krystal restaurant brand is known for bringing quality ingredients and creativity to customers and we are proud to be franchise owners and even prouder to be providing jobs for our folks by investing in our home state,” said Charlamagne Tha God and Jessica Gadsden-McKelvey in a press release.

Charlamagne tha God and wife Jessica Gadsden attend iHeartMedia and ADCOLOR hosted session. Photo by Toni Anne Barson/Getty Images for iHeartMedia.

Jonathan Childs, Managing Partner of Krystal Restaurants stated, “Authenticity and sense of community are important characteristics that we look for in our partnerships. Both Charlamagne and Jessica embody these qualities & we’re ecstatic to bring Krystal to the greater Charleston area and expand our footprint nationally.”

He added, “We want the Krystal brand to continue to be part of the culture and fabric of the communities we serve and we look forward to doing so in our own unique Southern style with a little bit of swag.”

Charlamagne and Jessica now join former NFL wide receiver Victor Cruz and rapper 2 Chainz as Krystal franchise owners. Chainz also serves as head of marketing for the burger franchise in which he and Brittney Renner launched the “Side Chik” campaign in October.

2 Chainz told VIBE then: “When I first came along, I couldn’t honestly say that it was something that I would eat and so finding something on the menu that I would eat — and then making it a better product — was the first initial reaction coming to board.”