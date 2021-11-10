Chris Brown Announces New Breakfast Cereal, “Breezy’s’ Cosmic Crunch”

Chris Brown has announced his own cereal, “Breezy’s Cosmic Crunch,” for fans hoping to get a sweet taste of his brand. The R&B singer revealed the colorful box for the new product on Instagram and shared a Nov. 11 pre-order date. The cereal is sold through SoFlo Snacks, which has also partnered with Lil Baby, Kaash Paige, and Quavo, and other celebrities.

More details are available about the sweet snack on the official website. The limited-edition cereal is described as sweetened oats with fun-colored marshmallow bits. Fans who purchase a box may win extra perks. Priced at $23.99, customers have the opportunity to win prizes from a video call with Breezy and autographed boxes to SoFlo Snacks gift cards and free cereal.

“Breezy’s Cosmic Crunch is an experience that is out of this world,” reads the SoFlo Snacks landing page. “This special collectors edition box is curated by Breezy himself. It includes galactic marshmallow charms and deliciously sweetened oats that pack a crunch. This one-of-a-kind cereal is only available for a limited time.”

As of Wednesday morning (Nov. 10), over a dozen fans had already left five-star ratings for the product despite its pre-order status. The reviews show general support for Chris Brown, excitement to taste the cereal, and determination to win the video call with their favorite singer. According to the SoFlo Snacks frequently asked questions landing page, the cereal will be shipped to customers worldwide within four to nine weeks as pre-orders begin.