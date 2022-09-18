Chris Paul Launches Plant-Based Snack Line, Good Eat’n

Chris Paul has launched a new line of plant-based snacks. His brand, Good Eat’n, aims to support his mission to make plant-based food more accessible and approachable, transforming the snack landscape. Paul teamed up with food company Gopuff where the snacks are exclusively available for purchase.

The product line-up features a unique selection of chips, popcorn, puffs, and rinds with different flavors. Prices for the snacks range from $3.29 to $4.29, and the packaging was designed by Utendahl Creative, a Black-founded, female-led studio.

“As someone with a plant-based diet who loves flavorful foods, I know first-hand that it can be difficult to find delicious and approachable plant-based alternatives to your favorite snacks,” expressed the NBA All-Star in a press statement.

“I’m thrilled to announce this new brand with Gopuff that makes plant-based snacks easily available with flavors that appeal to the masses.”

Gopuff / Good Eat’n

“Creating this entirely new product line with Chris shows Gopuff’s proven ability to not only launch products on its platform, but to serve as a true incubator for brands,” added Yakir Gola, Gopuff co-Founder, and co-CEO.

“As a long-time partner, Chris deeply understands how to leverage Gopuff’s platform to meet the evolving needs of the modern consumer. His passion and commitment to a plant-based lifestyle, along with the integral, hands-on role he’s played in creating this brand since day one has been a labor of love. We are excited to expand our partnership with Chris and introduce Good Eat’n.”

Good Eat’n flavors and products include Hot Hot Puffs, Cinnamon Sugar Mini Donut Puffs, Nacho Cheeze Tortilla Chips, Big Dill Ranch Tortilla Chips, Cookies N Creme Popcorn, Carolina Style BBQ Popcorn, and Classic BBQ Porkless Rinds.

For more information on how to order via Gopuff visit the official website and take a look at the snack packaging below.