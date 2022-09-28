Ciara Partners With Instacart For Healthy Food Initiative

Ciara has joined Instacart for a new initiative that aims to promote healthy shopping habits.

Partnering with the grocery and household item delivery brand, the 36-year-old artist has created a digital shopping cart of “feel good favorites” customers can purchase on their own.

Described as her go-to items to stay fueled up, the cart includes the singer’s favorite goodies, including products such as almond milk, vegan dessert, fresh produce, organic meat, and string cheese.

With the partnership, Instacart announced Instacart Health, its latest effort to deliver the ingredients for healthier living. According to a statement, the initiative is designed to ramp up the company’s “work in this space through product innovations, new partnerships (like the one with Ciara), research, and policy advocacy.”

“My family and I live by the saying ‘health is wealth’ and we know much of that starts with what we eat,” expressed Ciara in a press release.

She continued, “I have a very busy life between running after my 3 kids, spending time with my husband, and running my businesses. In the midst of all of that, I have learned that eating nutrient-rich foods actually makes me feel better and keeps me going. I’m excited to team up with Instacart for Instacart Health because I believe in their commitment to help make nutritious food accessible for everyone, and to help people make more informed decisions about what they’re buying to fulfill their personal health needs.”

In addition to working towards increasing access to nutritious food, Instacart has also established a new relationship with Partnership for a Healthier America to provide 10 million servings of fruits and vegetables to families across the US over the next three years.

“For far too long, too many people have lacked access to nutritious food because it’s either too far away, too expensive, or both,” expressed Nancy E. Roman, President and CEO of Partnership for a Healthier America.

“With help from Instacart and their Fresh Funds initiative, we can break down these barriers to ensure everyone – no matter how far away they are from a grocery store – has access to the fruits and vegetables they deserve. Creating a more equitable food system can’t be done alone, and we’re thrilled that Instacart is helping us achieve our goal of providing 100 million servings of fresh produce to families in need by 2025 by committing to provide 10 million of those servings.”