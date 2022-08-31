Ciara Unveils New Skincare Line, On A Mission

Ciara is finally sharing her long-awaited skin routine in the form of a new skincare line, On A Mission.

“I had a vision for things that were important to me to check off on my dream list of things to accomplish. This was one of them,” she told Allure in the official announcement.

The brand’s name was birthed from the Ten To One co-owner’s self-mantra. “I feel kind of funny going on about the list of things I’m doing,” she expressed. “But it all goes to the power of believing in yourself. I always say I’m a woman of ambition on a mission.” The line was two years in the making and made with the help of a full team of board-certified dermatologists.

“I would say this is truly a missing piece in skin care today,” the “Jump” singer and Color Purple actress added. “These products are for all skin types, so that’s why we wanted to do [the clinical testing] with every skin tone.”

Nicknamed OAM, the skincare line will arrive on Sept. 15. Products’ pricings range from $28 to $62, with bundles priced from $75 to $160. The line focuses on vitamin C and includes a hydrating cleanser, brightening pads, brightening serum, eye revitalizer, and moisturizer.

OAM was first teased back in February via an Instagram Live chat with Allure. See images of the full line below.