Ciara Becomes Co-Owner And Investor Of Ten To One Rum

Budding mogul, Ciara, is expanding her business acumen into the world of liquor. The “I Bet” singer has been named co-owner, investor, and director of the award-winning rum brand, Ten To One. In her new roles, she will amplify the brand’s goal of restructuring the social conversation around rum and focus on marketing, creative, business development, and strategic partnerships.

“10.1 is now a Ten to One Holiday to me! When I was first introduced to @MarcFarrell12 I was immediately inspired by our shared sense of optimism and entrepreneurial drive. His mission to reinvigorate the rum category and challenge the status quo really resonated with me,” she shared in an Instagram post. “From my first sip of @TenToOneRum I was immediately transported, it’s quality and taste is exceptional! I’m excited to join him on this journey as an investor, co-owner, and Director of Ten To One and introduce new audiences to the dynamism and versatility of rum.”

The brand’s founder and CEO, Marc Farrell spoke on their partnership as well. “From our earliest conversations, @ciara and I immediately connected on Ten To One’s desire to challenge the status quo, coupled with shared values that embrace a sense of community, optimism and spontaneity,” he wrote on social media. “Ultimately, we see the same opportunity — to continue to deliver a world class product with a true sense of purpose, while introducing a new generation of consumers to the dynamism and versatility of rum.”

Farrell (who was also the youngest vice president of Starbucks) also issued the following statement in the press release: “To see how deeply our core values resonated with Ciara, I knew this was a natural partnership from day one. The central idea that we are stronger together than we are apart, which is so foundational to Ten To One and to Caribbean culture, is directly embodied by her collaborative spirit and unmatched energy, and we look forward to continuing to rewrite the rum narrative with Ciara as a part of our team.”

Launched in 2019, Ten To One offers a range of premium blended rums from around the Caribbean, including Jamaica, Trinidad & Tobago, the Dominican Republic, and Barbados. It currently includes 3 expressions: an extra-proof white rum and an aged dark rum, as well as a limited bottling of a 17-year, single cask Reserve rum.