Dave East Credits Nipsey Hussle For Inspiring Him To Open His First Store

Rapper Dave East fostered a close bond with late rapper Nipsey Hussle prior to his passing in 2019. Now, the Harlemite has purchased property to open a store in his hometown and has credited Neighborhood Nip for giving him the inspiration to take the leap. East shared the news with his followers with a post of himself holding the keys to his new establishment.

“Bought My First Store Today,” he wrote in the caption. “I Told Nipsey He Laid The Blueprint For Real Ones Everywhere. Wish Shooter Could See This Shit. Coming Soon 2022 ? Couldn’t Have Made This Happen Without @queenofharlem The Realest!!!”

Dave East and Nipsey Hussle’s bond was one that was fostered in and outside of music. First collaborating in 2016 on the Slauson Boy 2 cut, “Clarity,” the pair worked with one another on numerous occasions, including “Blueprint” from Nipsey and Bino Rideaux’s 2019 EP, No Pressure.

Nipsey was well respected in light of his entrepreneurial endeavors, which included the launch of his The Marathon Clothing store and other businesses in the Crenshaw area. While Nipsey may not be here in the physical, his spirit continues to live through Dave East and others who continue to keep his name alive by following his blueprint for success.