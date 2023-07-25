Daymond John’s Restraining Order Granted Against ‘Shark Tank’ Contestants

Daymond John has been granted a permanent restraining order against former Shark Tank contestants who claimed the business mogul cheated them out of profits.

According to Page Six, on Friday (July 21), a New Jersey Judge ruled in favor of John, who filed a request for the order of protection against the founders of Bubba Q’s Boneless Baby Back Ribs food truck back in June. According to John, Al “Bubba” Baker, his wife, Sabrina Baker, and their daughter, Brittani Bo Baker, made “disparaging” comments about him and their partnership due to their disgruntlement over their own “poor business decisions.”

Per the restraining order, the Bakers are ordered to scrub their social media profiles and website of any derogatory comments about John or Rastelli Foods Group, the company that was retained to produce Bubba Q’s Boneless Baby Back Ribs. According to a response filing, as of Sunday afternoon (July 23), the Bakers have complied with the ruling and have erased “all negative content” targeting John or Rastelli Foods Group.

Daymond John attends the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The Queens native, who is noted for launching famed clothing brand FUBU in the early ’90s, says that the Bakers’ pointed remarks did damage to his reputation, resulting in “a major television network” pulling the plug on a show he was involved in, “lost speaking engagements,” and “major brands” backing away from retaining his services.

John, who gave a statement to the Los Angeles Times, called the judge’s decision a “moment of vindication” following the ruling. “The actual facts, the record and the federal Judge’s opinion have confirmed that I did not — and could not have — committed any wrongdoing,” the investor told the outlet. “I have always upheld transparency and honesty throughout my journey as an entrepreneur.”