Diageo Cuts Ties With Diddy, Claims He Only Contributed $1,000 To Joint Ventures

Sean "Diddy" Combs attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.

Diageo has officially cut ties with Sean Combs. This comes after Diddy sued the beverage company for allegedly not supporting their joint ventures, namely Ciroc vodka and DeLeón tequila.

Diageo declared that they will no longer be working with the Bad Boy founder on Tuesday (June 27) after calling for the lawsuit to be dismissed. Puff Daddy sued the company in May via the New York Supreme Court, stating that they neglected his spirits and “undermined” them by marketing them as “urban” brands.

“We are saddened that Mr. Combs has chosen to recast a business dispute as anything other than that and chosen to damage a productive and valued partnership. Mr. Combs’ bad-faith actions have clearly breached his contracts and left us no choice but to move to dismiss his baseless complaint and end our business relationship,” Diageo said in a statement. “Mr. Combs has repeatedly undermined our partnerships and threatened to publicly defame Diageo if we did not meet his unreasonable financial demands.”

“Diageo believes strongly in the CIRÔC and DeLeón brands and remains committed to their success, which is why we tried for years to salvage the broken relationship with Mr. Combs,” they continued in the statement. “We funded the purchase of DeLeón for the joint venture and proceeded to invest more than $100 million to grow the brand.” In perhaps the most scathing part of their statement, Diageo revealed that Diddy contributed just $1,000 to their joint ventures despite making almost a billion dollars in profit.

Diageo and Sean Combs have had a business relationship since 2007, arranging a joint venture for the marketing and promotion of Ciroc. In 2013, they added DeLeón tequila into the mix. Diageo owns over 200 liquor brands, including Casamigos and Don Julio.