Diddy Claims Diageo Created Watermelon Tequila Without His Consent

Sean "Diddy" Combs attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.

Diddy’s partnership with Diageo ended in June 2023, with the former citing racism as a driving factor. New documents reveal Diageo created a watermelon version of DeLeón Tequila without Diddy’s consent. According to Associated Press, New York State Supreme Court’s Judge Joel Cohen ordered the once-redacted 2021 suit between the two parties to be revealed.

On Wednesday (July 5), the unsealed lawsuit disclosed that the alcohol giant often labeled both CIRÔC and DeLeón as “urban brands.” The Harlemite’s suit claimed Diageo issued a watermelon-flavored DeLeón option, acting against his constant disapproval. Combs warned the company to be “careful” with watermelon and the racial implications the fruit carries with Black people.

However, Diageo responded to the Bad Boy founder’s claims, calling attention to his endorsement of CIRÔC Summer Watermelon. “His attempt to recast follow-up discussions regarding innovations for DeLeón is, as is his entire suit, disingenuous and self-serving,” Diageo said in a statement.

General View of atmosphere of “The Raven” New York Red Carpet Screening After Party Presented By DeLeon Tequila at The VAULT on April 16, 2012 in New York City. Kambouris/Getty Images For Relativity Media

Sean shot back at their assertions, stating he only advertised CIRÔC’s watermelon iteration after “educating” DeLeón on the fruit’s racial implications. He also added he received assurances from Diageo stating it would be keen to any negative stereotypes.

As the suit continued, the musician alleged that Diageo’s internal documentation flirted with reducing CIRÔC’s connection to him. He claims the company established a goal of “rolling back the image of being an African-American brand.”

Sean Combs suit also alleges he was told that Diageo’s agave plant inventory was allotted to other brands under their umbrella. Due to the allocation, DeLeón was forced to explore agave suppliers elsewhere. Other complaints from the businessman included his disdain for “discontinuing popular 375-milliliter half bottles” and then releasing a new redesigned tequila bottle with a lack of marketing power.

As for the London brand, Diageo has accused Sean Combs of using “false and reckless” allegations to “extract” monetary damages. The company also claims to have increased DeLeón production, doubling sales since 2021.