Diddy Launches Empower Global Marketplace For Black Businesses

Sean Diddy Combs at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15th, 2022

Diddy has officially launched Empower Global, a digital marketplace where he hopes Black-owned businesses will thrive. As of Wednesday (July 12), customers have access to shop from the curated immersive e-commerce platform that allows consumers to discover and buy products exclusively created and sold by Black entrepreneurs.

Empower Global operates with “culture and community at its core,” per a press statement. The company aims to elevate the Black economy by creating opportunities for Black entrepreneurs to build and scale successful businesses by making shopping with Black brands easy and accessible.

More than 70 brands are included in the digital grand opening, including Coco & Breezy, Kultured Misfits, Gwen Beloti Jewelry, Buttah Skin, Marie Hunter Beauty, Pound Cake, B.M. Franklin & Co., Beauty Stat Cosmetics, Cecilia’s House, Cise, Cool Creative Clothing, and more.

Courtesy Of Empower Gloal

“My mission has always been to empower Black entrepreneurs and create more opportunities for them to access the resources, tools, and support needed to build successful businesses,” explained the Hip-Hop mogul. “Empower Global will uplift Black entrepreneurs, keep dollars circulating in our community, and make buying Black a lifestyle.”

Tarik Brooks, President of Combs Global added, “On behalf of Combs Global, we are thrilled to launch this initiative, which not only showcases the incredible products and talents of Black-owned businesses but also provides a gateway for consumers to support and uplift our community. Through Empower Global, we aim to foster sustainable growth and create lasting opportunities that will leave a positive and enduring impact on the Black economy.”

In addition to the launch, Empower Global and UPS are collaborating to provide accessibility to Black-owned businesses by offering special deals and shipping rates. Through the Days of Deals initiative, select sellers will offer discounts on products, as well as free UPS shipping for any purchases on the platform, for a limited time.