Diddy Explains Why He Wants In On BET Buyout: “This Is Not About Me, It’s About WE!!!!”

Tyler Perry, Byron Allen and most recently, Sean “Diddy” Combs, have all expressed interest in buying BET, which is currently owned by Paramount Global (formerly Viacom).

Now, the Bad Boy mogul has passionately elaborated on why he would be a good fit as owner.

Diddy shared a clip from the Earn Your Leisure podcast to Instagram Wednesday, where co-host Rashad Bilal spoke on the importance of BET being Black-owned. He also spoke on how media garners knowledge and changes the way the masses think.

Doubling down on Bilal’s sentiments, Love captioned the video with, “Media is the most powerful industry in the world but it’s the industry where we have the least amount of ownership influence and control. It’s time for BET to be Black-owned again so we have the power to tell our own stories, control our own narrative! This is not about me it’s about WE!!!!”

He added, “I’m building a team of leaders in the culture to pursue ownership in BET together! We have to unify our power and resourced to create real change! #THETIMEISNOW.”

Sean “Diddy” Combs visits BET’s “106 & Park” at BET Studios on December 15, 2010 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

The REVOLT TV founder has already garnered success with digital programming, including Drink Champs, Kingdom Culture With T.D. Jakes, and Caresha Please.

Viacom bought BET back in 2000 for $2.34 billion, which made the network’s founder, Robert L. Johnson, the first Black billionaire in the U.S.

Paramount Global’s Chief Executive, Bob Bakish, stated on Friday (March 10), that the company “is exploring a sale of ownership in BET and VH1 during a renewed push to support Black-owned and controlled media companies.”

Although BET is a hot commodity that many power players are ready to own, Paramount has not confirmed to be in talks with anyone just yet about purchasing their stake.

Take a look at Diddy’s sentiments above.