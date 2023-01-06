Diddy Files Entertainment Trademark For ‘Diddy + 7’ Reality Show

Honoree Sean "Diddy" Combs attends the Pre-GRAMMY Gala and GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Sean "Diddy" Combs on January 25, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California.

Diddy has reportedly filed an entertainment trademark application for a “reality-based television program” titled Diddy + 7. According to The Jasmine Brand, the 53-year-old mogul issued documentation seeking to assume the rights to the trademark on May 2, 2022, which was published for opposition on Tuesday (Jan. 3).

The document, which was filed by CE Trademark, LLC, reads that name Diddy + 7 will be used for “Entertainment services in the nature of an ongoing reality based television program; entertainment services, namely, providing non-downloadable audio and video recordings featuring information about celebrities, entertainment, pop culture, humor, music and lifestyle; entertainment services, namely, a multimedia program series featuring information about celebrities, entertainment, pop culture, humor, music, and lifestyle distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing information in the field of entertainment and pop culture.”

No additional details regarding Diddy + 7 has been announced, but given that he’s the father of several children, its believed that the show would revolve around the Bad Boy CEO’s life in the household and as a parent. His children include Justin Dior, 28, Christian, 24, Chance, 16, his 16-year-old twin daughters D’Lila Star and Jessie James, and adopted son Quincy Taylor Brown, 31.

Diddy recently welcomed his newborn daughter, Love Sean Combs, who was born in October. The seventh addition to the Combs clan and his sixth biological child, Love Combs joined her father and siblings for family portraits in celebration of the holidays. The Grammy Award winner previously rejoiced in the birth of his daughter in a post on social media.

“I’m so blessed to welcome my baby girl, Love Sean Combs to the world,” Combs wrote. “Mama Combs, Quincy, Justin, Christian, Chance, D’Lila, Jessie and myself all love you so much! God is the Greatest!”

Diddy + 7 would mark the hitmaker and entrepreneur’s first return to the realm of reality TV since hit MTV franchise Making the Band. The show aired for 12 seasons and produced the acts Danity Kane, Day 26, O-Town, Da Band, and Donnie Klang.