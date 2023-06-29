Diddy Issues Statement Regarding Diageo Terminating Partnership

Diddy has responded to Diageo dissolving its partnership with the businessman after he called them out for “racial discrimination.” According to The Root, the Bad Boy founder released a statement calling out the London-based company, detailing their abrupt action as “cynical” and a distraction.

“Diageo attempting to end its deals with Mr. Combs is like firing a whistleblower who calls out racism. It’s a cynical and transparent attempt to distract from multiple allegations of discrimination,” the statement reads. “Over the years, he has repeatedly raised concerns as senior executives uttered racially insensitive comments and made biased decisions based on that point of view.

“Diageo even acknowledged the problem by agreeing in his contract to treat DeLeón the same way it treated their other tequila brands. He brought the lawsuit to force them to live up to that contract, and instead, they [responded] by trying to get rid of him. This lawsuit and Mr. Combs are not going away.”

President of Combs Global, Tarik Brooks, also asserted that the company was acting “absurd.” Brooks also stated that Diageo must correct the wrong of discriminating against Diddy, with the businessman not having an issue calling them out.

Sean “Diddy” Combs attends French Montana’s Immigrant Life Story FOR KHADIJA Premiere at Tribeca Film Festival at The Beacon Theatre on June 16, 2023 in New York City. Sparrow/Getty Images for Montana Entertainment

“It’s absurd for Diageo to suggest that a Black person should be quiet and accept racism or discrimination because they earned a lot of money. Sean Combs is a spirits pioneer who has accomplished historic success with CIRÔC. He will always fight to be treated fairly,” Brooks said in a statement shared with The Root.

The 53-year-old previously filed a lawsuit accusing the company of neglecting his DeLeón Tequila brand. Combs also claimed that the company exercised racial discrimination in its actions. Following CIRÔC’s major success, Diddy and Diageo struck a deal to work on his DeLeón Tequila brand. TMZ reports that Diageo’s perspective on his Tequila shifted, directly impacting the brand’s growth and revenue. Combs believed the issue to be rooted in racism.

“Diageo has typecasted CIRÔC and DeLeón, apparently deciding they are ‘Black brands’ that should be targeted only to ‘urban’ consumers,” court documents read.

Diageo responded to the suit, asserting that the dispute was strictly business and nothing more. “This is a business dispute, and we are saddened that Mr. Combs has chosen to recast this matter as anything other than that,” a Diageo rep told TMZ. “Our steadfast commitment to diversity within our company and the communities we serve is something we take very seriously. We categorically deny the allegations that have been made and will vigorously defend ourselves in the appropriate forum.”