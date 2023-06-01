Diddy Sues Diageo For Neglect Of DeLeon Tequila, Cites Racism

Sean ‘Diddy‘ Combs attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.

Diddy is taking his dispute with Diageo, a British alcoholic beverage company, to court. The 53-year-old has filed a lawsuit claiming that the company has been negligent toward his brand, DeLeon Tequila, and claims that said negligence is racially motivated.

TMZ obtained court documents stating that the mogul partnered with Diageo on marketing and innovation. With his help, Ciroc sold very well, so they decided to work together on DeLeon Tequila. Puff claims that, following that agreement, Diageo’s energy shifted to the point where DeLeon’s growth and funds had been significantly impacted.

Brother Love states that Diageo did not properly market or invest in DeLeon, and instead gave all of its efforts to tequila brands like Don Julio and Casamigos. Beyond that, DeLeon hadn’t been properly stocked at retailers across the nation, specifically in major markets like California and New York. The Bad Boy founder believes that this is due to racism.

“Diageo has typecasted Ciroc and DeLeon, apparently deciding they are ‘Black brands’ that should be targeted only to ‘urban’ consumers,” the court documents read. Diddy even alleges that he was told by someone at Diageo that his brand may have gotten a bigger push if he was Martha Stewart.

“This is a business dispute, and we are saddened that Mr. Combs has chosen to recast this matter as anything other than that,” a Diageo rep said in a statement to TMZ. “Our steadfast commitment to diversity within our company and the communities we serve is something we take very seriously. We categorically deny the allegations that have been made and will vigorously defend ourselves in the appropriate forum”

“For more than 15 years, we’ve had a productive and mutually beneficial relationship with Mr. Combs on various business ventures, making significant investments that have resulted in financial success for all involved,” the rep continued. “We are disappointed our efforts to resolve this business dispute amicably have been ignored, and that Mr. Combs has chosen to damage a productive and valued partnership. While we respect Mr. Combs as an artist and entrepreneur, his allegations lack merit, and we are confident the facts will show that he has been treated fairly.