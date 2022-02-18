DJ Khaled Offering What He Calls “The Best Chicken Sandwich Ever” At Another Wing Restaurant

DJ Khaled is adding to the menu of his restaurant venture Another Wing. The producer has announced “The Best Chicken Sandwich Ever” will be available to order on Thursday (Feb. 17). This latest move is his entry into the “Chicken Sandwich Wars” that was unofficially declared among fast-food and chain restaurants when Popeye’s launched their sandwich in August 2019.

“The Best Chicken Sandwich Ever is the GOAT, the all star of all stars,” DJ Khaled shared in a press release. “I know you have heard of Nashville Hot, but my sandwich brings the Miami heat. It’s electric, neon, spicy, buttery — all the best things, all at once, and starting today [Thursday] it’s available everywhere.”

“The Best Chicken Sandwich Ever” is described as “an ultra-tender Nashville Hot Chicken filet topped with ‘Miami Like It Hot’ Sauce, Get Money Mayo, and Electric Pink Slaw on a buttered Brioche bun.” The sandwich was created by DJ Khaled himself with REEF Kitchens culinary team through months of cooking and collaboration.

DJ Khaled launched Another Wing with REEF Kitchens in November 2021 and according to Bloomberg, the launch was one of the biggest in restaurant history. The company works on a delivery-only model is launching simultaneously with more than 150 kitchens in five countries—the U.S., the U.K., Canada, France, and the United Arab Emirates—and has since expanded to Asia.

The menu includes the new chicken sandwich as well as chicken tenders and wings available in eight sauce flavors: You Loyal! Lemon Pepper, Suffering From Success Sesame Teriyaki, Korean Fried Chicken Teriyaki Glaze ALERT, Mogul Bourbon BBQ, They Don’t Want You To Win Truffalo, Un Un Un Believable Buffalo, Honey! Honey! Hot Honey, and Don’t Quit Nashville Hot. Sides include celery, onion rings, and multiple varieties of french fries. Dips include ranch, blue cheese, and honey mustard.

While the wings and tenders are a menu staple, “The Best Chicken Sandwich Ever” is only available for a limited time. The temporarily expanded menu coincides with DJ Khaled’s upcoming performance on Saturday (Feb. 19) during NBA All-Star Weekend. He will be joined on-stage by Lil Wayne, Mary J. Blige, Ludacris, Gunna, Lil Baby, and Migos. Take a look at the sandwich, provided by REEF below.