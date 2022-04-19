DJ Khaled’s Another Wing Adds “The World’s Best Plant-Based Wings” To Its Menu

DJ Khaled is celebrating 4/20 with a dispensary pop-up, but the plant option provided might surprise some. The producer’s restaurant and food delivery service Another Wing has announced a plant-based chicken wing option will be added to the menu on April 20. Launching with an event at The Flowery, a dispensary in Wynwood, Fla. the addition brings the brand’s signature sauces to a meatless protein for a limited time.

The LikeWings will be sold by Another Wing in the United States and joins the menu in partnership with LikeMeat, a LIVEKINDLY Collective brand.

“We’re flying high with this new partnership and are beyond excited for Another Wings’ fans to try these awesome LikeWings the next time the munchies strike,” Michelle Collette, Head of Foodservice for LikeMeat, expressed in a press release. “This is LikeMeat’s first flight into the ghost kitchen world, and we’re in it to wing it.”

REEF Kitchens

Flavors include You Loyal! Lemon Pepper, Honey! Honey! Hot Honey Sriracha and They Don’t Want You To Win TRUFFALO.

“This LikeWings collaboration is an incredible opportunity for people who don’t eat meat to enjoy the incredible flavors of Another Wing. This collab combines the flavors of Another Wing with the plant power of LikeMeat,” DJ Khaled explained. “Let’s win more with LikeWings”

Another Wing was launched by Khaled in November 2021 across over 150 locations and three continents on the REEF Kitchens platform. Inquisitive appetites can taste saucy LikeWings as well as actual chicken wings, waffle fries, chicken tenders, and more options by ordering here.