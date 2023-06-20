Donna Summer’s Prized Possessions To Be Auctioned Off

Donna Summer is the latest superstar to have part of their cherished memorabilia sold to the highest bidder. During a Good Morning America segment shared on Tuesday (June 20), Summer’s daughters, Mimi Dohler, Brooklyn, and Amanda Sudano walked ABC News’ Deborah Roberts through their selection process and spoke on the Christie’s auction.

“It’s better to be shared and to be out in the world, than stuck in a closet somewhere,” said Brooklyn, 42. Amanda, 40, chimed in, expressing, “She never had her awards anywhere in the house, so, it’s really actually fun to be able to share these with people because it’s such a great accomplishment.”

The Queen of Disco‘s handwritten lyrics, custom gowns, Billboard Disco awards, Gold record plaques, diamond necklaces, unused concert tickets, American Music Awards, and even her Grammy nomination certificate for “She Works Hard For The Money” are all available for purchase. The bidding goes as low as $200.

When speaking on the outfits Summer personally designed, her daughters explained that Summer was also a talented painter. Amanda shared, “She would just be painting, and we’d walk in… and she’d give us paint and paint brushes… and let us paint alongside her.”

Those canvases and cover art she created are up for grabs as well. Janet Jackson and André Leon Talley have also auctioned off items from their personal collections. For Summer’s daughters, they wanted to make sure the auction was live in time for Juneteenth.

Part of the profits will be donated to different charities. The auction closes on June 29.