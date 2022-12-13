E-40 Launches Chicken & Waffles Flavored Ice Cream

Recording artist Earl "E-40" Stevens attends the NFL game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Oakland Raiders at Levi's Stadium on November 1, 2018 in Santa Clara, California.

E-40 has unveiled a brand new flavor for his Goons With The Spoon ice cream: Chicken & Waffles. The West Coast legend announced the soulful concoction would be the inaugural flavor in his new Soul Food line through his ice cream brand.

Forty Water expanded his ice cream line in April 2022 with six flavors: Cookie Dough, Bourbon Vanilla, Vanilla Bean, Strawberry, Mint Chocolate, and Salted Caramel. But, with the new offering, the rapper, legally known as Earl Tywone Stevens Sr, is looking to honor his culture.

“I’ve always wanted to create a food brand that reflects diversity and culture, so I’m truly proud to unveil my Soul Food line and my new Chicken & Waffles ice cream flavor,” he expressed in an official statement.

“Culinary arts is my passion, and, as a Black entrepreneur with a prominent platform, I’m committed to doing my part to bring the worlds of food, culture, and entertainment together like never before.”

The multihyphenate also took to Instagram to give fans a sneak peek into the creation of his unique flavored dessert. Foodies looking to get their tastebuds on the new flavor can snag their pint at Wal-Mart.com.

The Mount Westmore emcee’s Goon With The Spoon brand gets its name from multiple songs in his discography that carries self-affirming bars like “We Flip,” “Back In Business,” and “The Pots & Pan Man.”

Elsewhere, Stevens, 55, launched and introduced a line of packaged sausages and burritos in October 2021. The “Function” artist partnered with Justin Kinder to up the expertise and launched additional meat products such as Teriyaki Pineapple Chicken Sausage, Philly Cheesesteak Chicken Sausages, Hot Beef Sausages, Mild Beef Sausages and Choices (Yum) Sausage Bundle, along with Turf Burritos.