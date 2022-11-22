Eminem Battles Spiderman On New Marvel Comic Cover

Eminem will join Spiderman for a friendly albeit rare rap battle with Venom front row and center as Marvel unveils the newest limited-edition variant cover which celebrates the prior release of The Amazing Spider-Man #1. The highly-anticipated comic debuted in stores this past April.

In partnership with hustl., the 5,000 limited print issues will feature art from Salvador Larroca and is currently available for purchase.

“I’ve always been a huge Spider-Man fan since I was a kid. He’s definitely in my top 5…. so being on a cover battling Spider-Man is such a thrill and an honor,” shared the newly-minted Emmy winner in a statement.

Keri Harris, hustl. COO, added, “It’s truly an honor to be able to bring Eminem and Spider-Man to fans slinging raps on this official Marvel variant cover. There is no doubt that fans lucky enough to find themselves holding one of these will possess a highly sought-after collectible.”

Additionally, another 1,000 limited print run of the spotlighted variant comic cover will be available on Tuesday, Nov. 29 via The Haul.

The Amazing Spider-Man #1 is a new series featuring their neighborhood hero who has found himself at odds with The Avengers, Fantastic Four, and his family. While Eminem doesn’t appear in either the story or series, the rare collectible celebrates Spider-Man’s 60th anniversary. Plus, the Detroit rapper has been featured on previous Marvel covers alongside Punisher and Iron Man and wrote the song “Venom” for the titular 2018 film.

