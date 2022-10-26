Foot Locker And GAP Pull Yeezy Products From Shelves Amid Kanye West Controversy

Customers queue up outside Footlocker at Chadstone Shopping Centre on October 28, 2020 in Melbourne, Australia.

Retailers and GAP have moved to remove all Kanye West-associated products from their shelves after the rapper’s recent anti-semitic comments. Foot Locker was an official distributor of Ye’s Yeezy sneakers created in partnership with Adidas.

Footwear News confirmed a statement was sent to Foot Locker employees via email, requesting the Yeezy footwear be removed from the sales floor and held in the back of the store.

“Foot Locker, Inc. does not tolerate any form of antisemitism or hateful and discriminatory behavior,” the company statement reads. “While we remain a partner with Adidas and carry a wide assortment of their collections — we will not be supporting any future Yeezy product drops, and we have instructed our retail operators to pull any existing product from our shelves and digital sites.”

A Gap retail store sign on September 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Allison Dinner/Getty Images

Gap, a former business collaborator of the 45-year-old rapper, also released a similar statement confirming it would no longer sell its Yeezy-branded merchandise.

“In September, Gap announced ending its Yeezy Gap partnership. Our former partner’s recent remarks and behavior further underscore why,” a statement from the brand explained. “We are taking immediate steps to remove Yeezy Gap product from our stores and we have shut down YeezyGap.com.”

The statement continued: “Antisemitism, racism, and hate in any form are inexcusable and not tolerated in accordance with our values. On behalf of our customers, employees, and shareholders, we are partnering with organizations that combat hate and discrimination.”

Rapper Kanye West attends a game between the Washington Wizards and the Los Angeles Lakers in the fourth quarter at Crypto.com Arena on March 11, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

The Chicago native has found himself at the losing end of multiple business deals following recent comments that included anti-semitic remarks, false claims about the death of George Floyd, and other controversial, and problematic views.

Beyond the aforementioned products being removed from shelves, West has had his longstanding Adidas partnership terminated by the brand. He was also dropped from his talent agency, and distanced from Balenciaga. West has also been prohibited from using Twitter and Instagram, among other consequences of his dedication to blatantly harmful rhetoric.