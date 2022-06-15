Former VIBE Editors Launch “LEVELman” As Solo Website Focusing On Lifestyle For Black Men

Jermaine Hall, CEO and founder of the the popular Medium publication LEVEL Magazine, has decided to step it up a level with the launch of the official LEVELman.com website.
The website will pave its own lane separate from the Medium platform, continuing to focus on race, identity and cultural issues concerning Black men. Additionally, Medium founder and CEO Ev Williams will serve as lead investor on the new website venture.
“LEVEL built an ecosystem for Black men,” said Hall, whom is also a former Editor-in-Chief for VIBE. “We delivered a space where this audience with tremendous disposable income and cultural currency can be seen. The response from our audience required us to expand our offerings and build a larger universe for them to come together, let their guards down, and share ideas.”
The digital magazine has already made its mark over the last three years with powerful stories including the Abolition for the People package in collaboration with Colin Kaepernick and the viral 40 Rappers over 40 list. LEVEL’s new website, LEVELman.com, will continue to push the envelope speaking to Black men over 30-years-old about race and politics, culture, relationships, and self-care sectors like: finance; wellness; career; identity and aging.
Beyond the digital space, the LEVEL brand is looking to build a community offline as well. Facilitating “The Gentleman’s Getaway,” a two-day retreat that brings together Black men across industries for 48 hours of learning and leisure, the weekend will feature panels on health, finance, technology, and relationships. Plans of a LEVEL Awards dinner during the retreat is also an idea that the Black man-geared brand has, which will honor the “Best of Black men.”
Check out some of LEVEL Magazines current stories ahead of the launch of their solo website here.