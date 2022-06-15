Former VIBE Editors Launch “LEVELman” As Solo Website Focusing On Lifestyle For Black Men

Jermaine Hall, CEO and founder of the the popular Medium publication LEVEL Magazine, has decided to step it up a level with the launch of the official LEVELman.com website.

The website will pave its own lane separate from the Medium platform, continuing to focus on race, identity and cultural issues concerning Black men. Additionally, Medium founder and CEO Ev Williams will serve as lead investor on the new website venture.

“LEVEL built an ecosystem for Black men,” said Hall, whom is also a former Editor-in-Chief for VIBE. “We delivered a space where this audience with tremendous disposable income and cultural currency can be seen. The response from our audience required us to expand our offerings and build a larger universe for them to come together, let their guards down, and share ideas.”

The digital magazine has already made its mark over the last three years with powerful stories including the Abolition for the People package in collaboration with Colin Kaepernick and the viral 40 Rappers over 40 list. LEVEL’s new website, LEVELman.com, will continue to push the envelope speaking to Black men over 30-years-old about race and politics, culture, relationships, and self-care sectors like: finance; wellness; career; identity and aging.

LEVEL remains committed to telling stories and sharing perspectives relevant to Black men,” says the former VIBE News Editor. “Our goal for this next chapter is to keep our community entertained, enlightened, and empowered to become the best version of themselves—all while having some laughs,” he added. Amidst the exciting changes, John Kennedy will continue to serve as the publication’s Editor-In-Chief. “remains committed to telling stories and sharing perspectives relevant to Black men,” says the former VIBE News Editor. “Our goal for this next chapter is to keep our community entertained, enlightened, and empowered to become the best version of themselves—all while having some laughs,” he added.

To kick off the official launch of LEVEL’s new endeavor, an essay from New York Times bestselling author, culture critic, and LEVEL columnist Michael Arceneaux has been included about the concerning legacy of the recently deceased, controversial relationship guru Kevin Samuels . Elsewhere, rapper Jim Jones opens up about being an early adopter of the NFT culture and the lessons he’s learned over his 20 years in the entertainment industry. Also comedy writer Carlos Greaves compiled the 55 funniest “Black Dad” jokes you’ve never heard, just in time for Father’s Day on June 19. Lastly, the popular LEVEL column, “The Only Black Guy in the Office,” is making its return to the platform, sharing one man’s snarky experiences as a Black man working in corporate America.

The Only Black Guy in the Office column makes a return on LEVELman.com Illustration courtesy of LEVELman.com/Michael Kennedy