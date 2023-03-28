GloRilla Stars In New Tommy Jeans Collaboration Campaign

GloRilla has joined Tommy Jeans as the face of its latest campaign for a brand collaboration with Aries, the luxury streetwear brand founded by Sofia Prantera. Revealing the spread on Paper Magazine, the Memphis rapper donned Tommy Hilfiger’s signature red white, and blue for the partnership.

“I’m a big Aaliyah fan, and I love what she did with them,” GloRilla explained to the outlet. “I’m part of keeping a legacy going.”

She continued, “I feel highly favored, because it could have been anyone else but me,” adding “I gotta make sure I keep it going. Memphis is getting the notoriety it deserves.”

In the streetwear photoshoot, the “Tomorrow 2” performer is pictured in oversized t-shirts, baggy two-tone jeans, mesh, and printed elastic test fabrics featured in the collection, styled by Mel Renée.

“It’s refreshing to me, because I love the old-school and being able to bring it to my generation,” shared the Grammy Award-nominated rapper.

As she adds the nostalgic campaign to her resume, GloRilla can also make space on her mantle for a new award. On Monday (March 28) the rising star tied with Latto for Best New Hip-Hop Artist at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards.

“Thank you @iheartradio & all the Gloridaz,” wrote the 23-year-old on Instagram celebrating the victory. “this means so much to me.”

Fans hoping to shop the Tommy x Aries collaboration can open their wallets on March 31 at select Tommy Jeans stores and on tommy.com.