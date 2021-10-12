Howard University Partners With Marriott International To Improve Diversity In Hospitality

In this July 6, 2021, file photo, an electronic signboard welcomes people to the Howard University campus in Washington.

Howard University and Marriott International have joined forces to launch the inaugural Howard Hospitality Week to create a pipeline of Black leadership to achieve a more diverse and inclusive industry. Throughout the five-day event, the Washington D.C.-based HBCU (Historically Black College and University) will host educational sessions, discussions, and a student case competition to tackle key hospitality business, leadership, and social impact issues.

“We are very excited to welcome Marriott International to Howard University’s campus for this inaugural convening that will deepen Howard students’ knowledge of opportunities in the hospitality industry,” said Howard University President Dr. Wayne A. I. Frederick in a press release.

“From the beginning, our partnership with The J. Willard and Alice S. Marriott Foundation and Marriott International has been about engaging Howard students in ways that will drive opportunity and impact in the hospitality sector. This event will serve to inspire and educate Howard students while giving them space to offer ideas and insights that will make a tremendous difference in the industry.”

Howard University President Dr. Wayne A. I. Frederick attends a Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee hearing on “NCAA Athlete NIL (name, image, and likeness) Rights” on Capitol Hill on June 9, 2021 in Washington, DC. Congress hopes to pass legislation on NIL compensation at the federal level before it takes effect in several states across the country on July 1. Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

The J. Willard and Alice S. Marriott Foundation was founded in 1966 and “invests to strengthen the vitality of the Washington, D.C. community and the surrounding regions, advance disease-specific therapeutics and mental health initiatives, and promote career preparedness, with a focus on the hospitality industry.”

“Marriott International is proud to collaborate with Howard University to convene this week-long dialogue and series of educational seminars to drive necessary conversations around diversity, equity, and inclusion,” said Anthony Capuano, Marriott International’s chief executive officer.

“Howard Hospitality Week is one of the many ways we are challenging ourselves to remove barriers and improve access to career and entrepreneur opportunities at the highest levels. The development of the Marriott-Sorenson Center along with innovative events, like Howard Hospitality Week, are intended to build a pipeline of diverse leadership talent, which is a priority for Marriott and our industry.”

The week will also include the LoveTravels summit where winners of the student case competition will be announced. LoveTravels was launched by Marriott in 2014 to advocate for the values that make for a more inclusive and equitable community.

Howard Hospitality Week will include virtual and in-person access to a variety of on-campus events planned for students. Details on how to participate virtually in the daily live stream including discussions, sessions, and more can be found here.