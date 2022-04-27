Ice Cube Has A Special Request Following Elon Musk’s Acquisition Of Twitter

Big news was announced in the tech world on Tuesday (April 26), as the board behind Twitter approved a $44 billion sale of the social media platform to entrepreneur Elon Musk. The acquisition comes after Musk’s longstanding gripes with what he deems a lack of free speech on Twitter, as the platform has been known to ban users who violate its terms of service. One celebrity in particular who was elated with the news is Ice Cube, who viewed Musk’s purchase as an opportunity to remove himself from the infamous “shadow ban” list. “Free at last! @elonmusic take off my shadow ban homie,” the veteran rapper, actor, and producer wrote on Twitter.

Free at last! @elonmusk take off my shadow ban homie… — Ice Cube (@icecube) April 25, 2022

Musk, the richest man in the world, with an estimated net worth of $273 billion, spoke on his intentions to lighten Twitter’s restrictions on commentary regarding controversial topics. “Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated,” Musk expressed in a statement. “I also want to make Twitter better than ever by enhancing the product with new features, making the algorithms open source to increase trust, defeating the spam bots, and authenticating all humans. Twitter has tremendous potential — I look forward to working with the company and the community of users to unlock it.”