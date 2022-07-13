Idris Elba And His Wife Sabrina Have Launched A Beauty And Skin Care Line

Idris Elba, and his wife of three years, Sabrina, have evolved from lovers to business partners and are expanding their entrepreneurship journey with their new venture into the beauty industry.

Together, the couple has launched S’able Labs—a genderless skincare brand made with natural ingredients from East Africa.

“We realized that if we’re going to support self-care in the way that we were looking at it at the time, it had to be community-focused,” Sabrina told WWD. “It had to make people feel good so that they do good, which very quickly became a mantra of ours. When you meet someone for the first time and you feel good and hold yourself more confidently, that has a massive impact on how you treat other people and how you treat yourself.”

The debut line features three products—a cleanser, toner, and moisturizer—priced affordably for those want high-quality without going over budget. The Qasil Cleanser retails for $30 and is made with the Somalian beauty essential Sabrina’s mother used that serves as both an antibacterial and antioxidant.

The Baobab Moisturizer retails for $56 and is aimed to lighten hyperpigmentation while the Black Seed Toner retails for $37 and is set to refine skin’s texture and soothe inflamed skin.

“We’re focused on launching the brand well and creating a brand that has longevity,” said S’able Labs COO/CFO Emma Bates. Chief Product Officer Jessica DeBruyne added, “We are trying to bring in new skin care users who haven’t had that education and still serve credible skin care users. We’ve made the formulas to be most effective with minimum harm to the planet and skin and chose ethical ingredients that are combined with high performance ingredients most companies would use individually. You only need three to five core products that are highly effective and simplified.”

S’able Labs skin care products. COURTESY OF S’ABLE LABS

From the male perspective, Idris spoke about his involvement in their process of creating the line. “…I’m at a place now, especially being a male, where I want men to look at skin care differently. Our product transparency is a big part of that, so that process of being transparent and just getting the right people to look to our products and hold us accountable has been a journey.”

Sabrina also admitted to Vanity Fair, “S’ABLE would not be what it is today without Idris. He’ll very openly admit that he was not a skin-care guy. That was so important in my learning and education: to be able to strip back all of the gender marketing and all of the nonsense around men’s skin care. We’re all human. We’re all in this together. Let’s just look at skin in a way that caters to all of us and educates and is not misleading. I just want natural, good stuff that comes from the earth, that feels good and relates to our values and our ethics. It really helped me zoom in on that.”

The Elbas wed in Morocco in 2019 and a year later, they first created The Hub by S’able Labs, a digital home where they spoke on interpersonal relationships and partnerships and how those topics are pertinent to self-care. In June 2021, they launched Coupledom, a podcast in partnership with Audible where they spoke with other infamous duos on how they maintain and manage those partnerships—albeit romantic, platonic, or business-centered.