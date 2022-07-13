Murder Inc. Signs Distribution Deal With 300 Elektra Entertainment

Irv Gotti has revealed that his record label, Murder Inc., has signed a new deal. Billboard reported the label has inked new terms with 300 Elektra Entertainment, headed by Kevin Liles.

“I’m excited to join forces with Kevin Liles again, as we take it back to our roots, where we generated over a billion dollars in revenue at Universal Music Group,” explained Irv Gotti. “I look to continue to build our legacy together and foster a new generation of artists and timeless music.”

Kevin Liles attends the Clive Davis 90th Birthday Celebration at Casa Cipriani on April 06, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Under the new deal, 3EE is set to exclusively distribute physical and digital formats for Murder Inc.’s new recorded music. Additionally, Murder Inc. will be able to leverage 3EE’s marketing and promotion teams across more than 50 territories under 3EE’s parent company Warner Records.

Irv Gotti will continue to hold ownership of Murder Inc.’s masters.

As the Murder Inc. story continues, a spotlight is being put on the label’s prime era. Back in March, Gotti and Ja Rule announced a documentary series focusing on the come-up of Murder Inc. is in the works at BET.

“Music is in our DNA. We thank our long-standing partner Irv Gotti, and the many talented artists at the iconic label for trusting our brand to tell their personal and inspiring stories,” shared Tiffany Lea Williams, Executive Vice President of BET Unscripted Programming in a statement. “We look forward to bringing viewers a compelling music documentary series that reveals how this label consequently changed the music industry forever.”