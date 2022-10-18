Jadakiss Launches Kiss Café Coffee Brand With His Father And Son

Jadakiss is keeping it in the family with his newly-announced coffee venture. Launched with his father Bob Phillips and his son Jaewon Phillips, the 47-year-old rapper has officially entered a new industry. According to a press release, Kiss Café is three generations of legacy, loyalty, and the love of coffee.

The eldest Phillips man has been involved in the coffee industry since 1977. Since 1998, he has served as president and CEO of Caturra Corp., a boutique importing and trading firm that specializes in international green coffees.

“This is one of my proudest professional and personal achievements,” expressed Bob. “There is no greater honor than taking what you’ve learned in this life and inspiring your family to join you and bring that pursuit to the next level.”

The youngest Phillips became involved in the coffee industry in 2018.

“Kiss Café is authentic,” said Jaewon. “It’s real. No gimmicks. It’s been in our family for well over 40 years and everything we do here is from the core.”

Kiss Café

The Kiss Café branding was creatively spearheaded by longtime creative director and friend to the family, Set Free Richardson, whose agency, Compound, will facilitate all marketing efforts.

Kiss Café launched with its Beijo roast, which translates to kiss in Portuguese. The medium-dark Arabica blend is sourced from Central America and comes in whole bean or ground options. For now, Beijo is available exclusively online via the brand’s website. Prices start at $14.99

Kiss Café Coffee

Kiss Café will announce its first retail and experiential partners in the coming months.

“This coffee is for all coffee lovers,” explained the acclaimed Hip-Hop artist. “No specific age or background or knowledge. Coffee is a universal and a personal thing. Everyone enjoys it differently. And, we’re here to help them do that.”