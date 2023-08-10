JAY-Z’s Flagship 40/40 Club Location Closes After 20 Years

JAY-Z’s original 40/40 Club location has shuttered its doors after two decades of operation. According to 40/40 representative Andrea Thomas, the club ended its run at the end of July, but has plans to reopen at a new location in 2024.

Opened in 2003, the 40/40’s flagship venue was located in Manhattan’s Flatiron District and reigned as one of NYC’s hottest clubs at its peak. The success of the sports bar, lounge, and restaurant resulted in the opening of other 40/40 Club’s across the country, including ones in Las Vegas, Atlantic City, Atlanta, and in Brooklyn at the Barclays Center.

In 2011, the New York location closed down for a $10 million renovation and reopened the following year. Prior to the most recent closing of the Manhattan address, the Las Vegas 40/40 sports lounge ended operations in 2008, with its Atlantic City venue following suit in 2013.

Jay-Z attends the 40/40 Club 18th Anniversary at 40 / 40 Club on August 28, 2021 in New York City. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

The 40/40 Club has been the setting of several high-profile events and gatherings over the years, with some of the hottest stars in entertainment and sports having walked through its doors. In 2013, JAY-Z held a festive bash in celebration of the club’s 10-year anniversary, with guests including Beyoncé, Fabolous, Maxwell, T.I., and more.

In 2015, JAY-Z announced the launch of 40/40 Live, which was hosted by WNBA star and Roc Nation client Skylar Diggins. In 2017, the mogul opened up the 40/40 Club’s Manhattan location for Disaster Relief For Puerto Rico, an invite-only fundraiser that raised money and garnered supplies for victims of Hurricane Maria.