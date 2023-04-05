Jay-Z Listed As Only Rapper On Forbes 2023 World’s Billionaires List

Jay-Z stands alone as the only rapper to appear on Forbes’ 2023 World’s Billionaires List. The list was published on Tuesday (April 4), listing Hov as the world’s richest rapper, accumulating a $2.5 billion net worth—an increase from his previously reported $1.5 billion net worth.

According to Forbes, the Brooklynite ranks at #1217 on the list, tying with Oprah Winfrey and Donald Trump, and surpassing Tom Ford ($2.2 billion), Michael Jordan ($2 billion), and Mark David ($1.9 billion).

The outlet reports that Carter has amassed his fortune “thanks to his lucrative liquor businesses” and “LVMH [purchasing] a 50% stake in his champagne empire Armand de Brignac, otherwise known as Ace of Spades.”

“His other assets range from a fine art collection including works by Jean-Michel Basquiat, his music catalog and shares in companies like Block and Uber,” Jay-Z’s Forbes profile reads.

Rapper, Jay-Z looks on during the second quarter in Game One of the 2022 NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Boston Celtics at Chase Center on June 02, 2022 in San Francisco, California. Shaw/Getty Images

Kanye West was another rapper who had hit billionaire status, previously landing on Forbes’ 2022 list, with his net worth reported as $2 billion. But, after Adidas ended their partnership with Ye for his antisemitic behavior, his net worth dipped to $400 million.

According to Forbes, the rapper’s deal with the brand accounted for $1.5 billion of his net worth.

“The remainder of Ye’s fortune, Forbes estimates, comes from real estate, cash, his music catalog, and a 5% stake in ex-wife Kim Kardashian’s shapewear firm, Skims,” the outlet reported.

Additionally, the Chicago-native was also forced to remove millions of dollars from his JP Morgan Chase account, and was dropped by Balenciaga and other brands.