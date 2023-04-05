Jay-Z Listed As Only Rapper On Forbes 2023 World’s Billionaires List

Jay-Z stands alone as the only rapper to appear on Forbes’ 2023 World’s Billionaires List. The list was published on Tuesday (April 4), listing Hov as the world’s richest rapper, accumulating a $2.5 billion net worth—an increase from his previously reported $1.5 billion net worth.
According to Forbes, the Brooklynite ranks at #1217 on the list, tying with Oprah Winfrey and Donald Trump, and surpassing Tom Ford ($2.2 billion), Michael Jordan ($2 billion), and Mark David ($1.9 billion).
The outlet reports that Carter has amassed his fortune “thanks to his lucrative liquor businesses” and “LVMH [purchasing] a 50% stake in his champagne empire Armand de Brignac, otherwise known as Ace of Spades.”
“His other assets range from a fine art collection including works by Jean-Michel Basquiat, his music catalog and shares in companies like Block and Uber,” Jay-Z’s Forbes profile reads.
Kanye West was another rapper who had hit billionaire status, previously landing on Forbes’ 2022 list, with his net worth reported as $2 billion. But, after Adidas ended their partnership with Ye for his antisemitic behavior, his net worth dipped to $400 million.
According to Forbes, the rapper’s deal with the brand accounted for $1.5 billion of his net worth.
“The remainder of Ye’s fortune, Forbes estimates, comes from real estate, cash, his music catalog, and a 5% stake in ex-wife Kim Kardashian’s shapewear firm, Skims,” the outlet reported.
Additionally, the Chicago-native was also forced to remove millions of dollars from his JP Morgan Chase account, and was dropped by Balenciaga and other brands.