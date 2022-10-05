Jay-Z Invests $16.5 Million In Robotic Pizza Startup

Shawn Carter attends the Los Angeles premiere of "The Harder They Fall" at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on October 13, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.

Jay-Z is looking to infiltrate the food industry with his recent investment in a pizza delivery chain powered by robots.

The rap star and entrepreneur’s Marcy Venture Partners recently led a $16.5M round of investments in Stellar Pizza, an L.A.-based start-up that created an automated pizza machine that can make and cook an entire pie of pizza from scratch within five minutes flat.

Created by former SpaceX engineers, including the company’s former CEO Benson Tsai, Stellar Pizza’s robotic machine can produce up to 420 pizzas before being restocked. The preparation process only requires an employee to slice and box the pizza and a driver to deliver the pizza. Stellar Pizza will be ordered via mobile app and made and cooked in facilities that double as delivery vehicles, with a specialized rail system for robots to enter and exit the vehicle. The start-up will begin testing out their robotic pizza machines at the University of California, which Stellar Pizza will be servicing this fall.

Marcy Venture Partners was founded in 2018 by Jay-Z, Jay Brown and former Walden VC general partner Larry Marcus. Stellar Pizza is Marcy Venture Partners latest investment, strengthening a portfolio that includes Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty, StockX, Therabody, Simulate, and Partake Foods.