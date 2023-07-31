JAY-Z To Place Bid On Premier League Soccer Team If Owner Loses Fraud Case

JAY-Z reportedly has his sights on becoming the owner of Premier League soccer club, the Tottenham Hotspurs, if the team’s current owner loses control of the franchise.
According to Football365, JAY-Z is currently “preparing an audacious bid” to purchase the club from British billionaire Joe Lewis, who was recently charged with securities fraud and conspiracy after being accused of providing insider trading tips. A source close to Hov says that he would “jump” at the opportunity to enter the professional soccer realm in an ownership capacity.
“More than a few of the very top clubs there – like Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea – are now under U.S. ownership and Jay would jump at the chance of a controlling interest at board level somewhere with the global reach of Spurs,” the source told the outlet.
Hov’s bid would be included in an offer to Lewis from a potential ownership group comprised of himself and other “American investors” looking to purchase the club.
JAY-Z is no stranger to ownership of a professional sports franchise, as the rapper once held a minority stake in the New Jersey and Brooklyn Nets from 2004 until 2013. The Brooklyn native sold his share of the team to former Nets star and head coach Jason Kidd for a reported $500,000.
Lewis, 86, was arraigned in Manhattan Federal Court on Wednesday (July 26) and charged with 16 counts of securities fraud and three counts of conspiracy. He has since been released on $300 million bond, using his yacht and private jet for collateral. Lewis, along with two pilots who are also facing charges in the case, are barred from leaving the United States before facing trial.