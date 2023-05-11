Jay-Z, Roc Nation Share Times Square Casino Plans In Open Letter

Roc Nation has shared an open-letter sharing prospective details for New York City’s first extensive casino in Times Square.

“A gaming license is going to be awarded to New York City,” the Roc Nation letter opens, via its Instagram page. “A bill was passed in the state legislature confirming it. The question is: which applicant will get the license? Some conflicted parties have attempted to spread misinformation, so we wanted to speak to you, New York City, directly.”

The letter, which will reportedly be advertised in the New York Post, New York Daily News, and Amsterdam News on Thursday, notes that only one gaming license will be rewarded to NYC. With the competitiveness of other suitors looking to open their own casino in the city, JAY and his company detailed how they plan to “put the well-being of New Yorkers at the top of their agenda and do right by its residents.”

View of the Times Square in New York City, United States on October 22, 2022. Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The letter continues, “Roc Nation and our partners are here to ensure Times Square remains connected to all facets of culture. There’s no better location for a Caesars Palace entertainment destination than the Crossroads of the World.”

Roc Nation also laid out its innovative plans to benefit not only tourists but “everyday New Yorkers” as well. The proposal includes plans to: “Give back to all surrounding businesses; Benefit mass transit; Invest money into sanitation and security from the bowtie all the way west into Hell’s Kitchen; Develop and deliver a much-needed transportation plan; Protect the interests of the actors, producers, theatre staff, writers and patrons that represent the true heart and soul of Broadway; and Provide opportunity for all.”

The letter also adds that with Caesars Palace Times Square’s $115 million bid, “NYC hotel, restaurant and retail workers will benefit,” adding that it will “honor the city of dreams, New York City, and the people that have made this place we call home the cultural and entertainment capital of the world.”

Read the entire proposal letter below.

Roc Nation — in partnership with SL Green and Caesars — is reportedly up against Mets owner Steve Cohen, real estate billionaire Stefan Soloviev, Wynn, Las Vegas Sands, Thor Equities Group, Hudson’s Bay Company and more for the Casino license.

According to AMNY, a new casino could come to locations in NYC including the aforementioned Times Square, Hudson Yards, Coney Island, Nassau Coliseum in Long Island or atop Saks Fifth Avenue in Midtown.

On the flip side, NYC’s Broadway culture is opposed to the idea of a casino coming to the Big Apple.

“We believe it challenges the cultural significance and the unique character that Broadway has delivered for New York for such a long time,” Charlotte St. Martin, the Broadway League’s president, said. “Obviously, we are just coming back and getting healthy, and we believe that a casino will damage that character and damage attendance.”

Opposing the Broadway League trade organization’s fears, Roc Nation assured, “the company vows to support diverse theater programs that include daycare for Broadway workers and their families.”

