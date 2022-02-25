Jay-Z To Receive $4.5 Million In Royalties From Parlux Fragrances

The wins keep rolling in for Jay-Z. An appellate court judge has ruled that the rap legend and mogul is to receive $4.5 million in royalties from Parlux, Parlux Fragrances, and Perfumania Holdings Inc., with whom he was in litigation over a $67 million lawsuit filed against him. According to the ruling, Hov and his company “are entitled to summary judgment on their royalties counterclaim,” which amounted to $4.5 million in unpaid royalties from Parlux. “The record is clear: Parlux sold licensed products after July 31, 2015, but failed to pay royalties on those sales,” Justice John Higgitt wrote in a statement.

The ruling comes months after Parlux’s lawsuit against Jay was rejected by a jury in November 2021, which accused him of abandoning Parlux and breaching the contractual agreement the two parties initially signed in 2012. In the lawsuit, Parlux Fragrances and Perfumania Holdings Inc. claimed to have lost $18 million due to Hov’s failure to follow through on their contractual agreement, which included contractually obligated promotional appearances and his assistance with Parlux on product development.

“Jay-Z made a deal, but then abandoned his partners … as if he was above the law,” Parlux attorney Anthony Viola alleged this past October while giving his opening statements. “At virtually every major point in the life cycle of this business, Jay-Z turned his back on Parlux. In the meantime, he kept collecting royalty checks.”

This summer, the Roc Nation boss will head to trial to settle a lawsuit between himself and famed photographer Jonathan Mannion, who shot the photo that would become the cover for his 1996 debut album, Reasonable Doubt. According to Hov, Mannion has been using photos from the original shoot to sell prints and other merchandise without his consent.