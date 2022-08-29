Jay-Z To Receive $7M In Royalties In Parlux Parfume Lawsuit

Jay Z is inducted onstage during the 36th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on October 30, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter will receive $7 million in royalties from Parlux perfume. According to the New York Post, Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Andrew Borrok has summoned Parlux to pay Hov the hefty amount of unpaid royalties for the Gold Jay Z fragrance. Specifically, Parlux must disburse $6.78M, including interest, as back pay.

The legal saga began when Parlux sued Jay-Z in 2016. The company claimed Shawn Carter and his company, S. Carter Enterprises LLC, failed to uphold their 2012 contract and promote the Gold Jay-Z cologne.

In addition, Parlux stated the “God Did” emcee didn’t show up for the 2014 launch at Macy’s and didn’t promote the product on Good Morning America or in Women’s Wear Daily. As a result, the company claimed HOV failed to promote the fragrance and was pursuing $67 million in damages.

In the end, Jay-Z was found not guilty. The jury’s decision was influenced by the rapper’s assertion of “why on earth” would the rapper put his name on the cologne to want it to fail. “We’ve been awarded and will be receiving the money as we should,” Jay-Z’s lawyer Alex Spiro expressed.

Furthermore, the outlet revealed that Parlux has plans to appeal the jury’s verdict.

Elsewhere, Hov is keeping the winning spirit alive in music, too. The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame rhymer appeared on DJ Khaled’s GOD DID and delivered over five minutes of bars, where he tackled various topics, including Meek Mill leaving Roc Nation.

Carter was featured on the album’s titular track alongside Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, John Legend, and of course, Khaled. Listen to GOD DID below.